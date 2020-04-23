Search

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

PUBLISHED: 15:09 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 23 April 2020

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A further eight patients have died in hospital in Norfolk after contracting coronavirus, taking the total beyond 200.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn confirmed six new deaths, one on April 18, three on April 19 and two on April 20.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive, said; “The deaths of six patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have today been confirmed – four women and two men aged between 54 and 92. Our condolences and thoughts are with their families and loved ones.”

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed two more patients had died, bring the total number of patients who have died having tested positive for Covid-19 to 74.

Meanwhile, the James Paget University Hospital reported no additional deaths on Tuesday, as the total number of confirmed fatalities at the hospital stands at 63.

The number of people to have died in the county’s hospitals has risen from 199 to 207.

On Thursday, the JPUH and QEH reported they have discharged 130 and 100 people respectively who have recovered from the virus. This brings the number of people to have recovered in Norfolk’s hospitals to more than 300.

Across the country, NHS England has announced a further 514 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 16,786.

Patients were aged between 31 and 100 years old.

Of those, 16 people aged between 37 and 92 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health announced a further 4,583 new confirmed cases, with the total number now standing at 138,078.

In the UK, 18,738 people have died after testing positive for the virus, an increase of 638 in 24 hours.

Topic Tags:

