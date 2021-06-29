'Cheerio, cancer!': Norwich MP Chloe Smith wins health battle

Published: 9:46 AM June 29, 2021

Chloe Smith has confirmed she has won her battle against breast cancer.

The Conservative MP for Norwich North took to social media on Tuesday to confirm the news.

"Cheerio, cancer! After chemotherapy and surgery, I've not got breast cancer any more," she said.

Mrs Smith confirmed her diagnosis last November, using the news to urge others to check for lumps and seek medical attention straight away.

A few weeks later she opened up on the "marathon" ahead of her, which included "six or seven months of chemotherapy and surgery".

The 39-year-old has now confirmed her treatment was successful, and stated her intention to return to her in-person duties as an MP.

She said: "I want to thank the NHS doctors and nurses for the careful and expert treatment I’ve had, and for the steps still ahead in recovery and prevention.

"I’d also like to thank my wonderful family and friends for their love and generosity during a difficult time. Plenty of flowers and brownies! Colleagues and constituents have been extremely supportive, across the spectrum. The kindness of strangers was quite something too as many got in touch to share their own stories.

"I’ve carried on doing the job I love throughout, with the help of my excellent Norwich team in particular to serve constituents. As Parliament has worked remotely, I’ve been able to continue in Westminster too. I will now be returning to duties in person where essential, starting with constituency meetings.

— Chloe Smith (@NorwichChloe) June 29, 2021

"As a minister I’ll be back in Westminster shortly for Cabinet Office oral questions on 8th July and to lead the second readings of two Constitutional bills in this session.

"It’s been a time of particular resilience and determination for me. Probably like the rest of the country right now, I feel hopeful and happier to look ahead to better times.

"When I first realised there was a lump in my breast, I used this platform to encourage others to check for signs of cancer. If you find anything unusual, please call your GP straightaway."