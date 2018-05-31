Search

Hospital working towards coming out of special measures

PUBLISHED: 13:04 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 09 July 2020

Th Queen Elizabeth Hospital is making steady progress towards moving out of special measures, says its annual report Picture: Ian Burt

Th Queen Elizabeth Hospital is making steady progress towards moving out of special measures, says its annual report Picture: Ian Burt

A hospital has taken great strides in its efforts to emerge from special measures - despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital's chief executive Caroline Shaw and chairman Prof Steve Barnett Picture: Joshua YatesThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital's chief executive Caroline Shaw and chairman Prof Steve Barnett Picture: Joshua Yates

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn says it has reduced nursing vacancies to a record low, improved end-of-life care and rolled out digitisation.

Its annual report, published today, says it has achieved financial targets and invested £17m on improvements.

MORE - Boris Johnson says £250m upgrade for QEH under “active consideration”

In their foreword, chair Prof Steve Barnett and chief executive Carline Shaw say: “Our relentless focus across the trust is on improvements required of us from our 2019 Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

“Remaining in ‘special measures’ and with a rating of ‘inadequate’ we have very clear quality improvement plans and a high-calibre, experienced trust board now in place to take us forward.

Notwithstanding our challenges and the work still to do, we have come a long way, with demonstrable progress in many areas.

“Over the past year and more recently through our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen the determination and commitment from Team QEH to consistently deliver safe and

compassionate care for our patients.”

MORE - Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge visit Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Lack of nurses on some wards was one of the CQC’s concerns prior to rating the hospital “inadequate”. Vacancy rates have fallen from 15pc in June 2019, to 5pc - one of he lowest in the country.

The annual report says the 400-bed hospital was “transformed” as Covid-19 swept across the country.

“The response from staff was incredible and the support we received from our local community was equally amazing,” it adds. “And from local businesses, organisations and individuals in

the local community, we received thousands of donations, from ready-made meals to simple one-off gifts and messages of support and gratitude.”

The report also highlights:

• 70,381 patients attended the emergency department (1,708 more than 2018/19)

• the hospital treated 49,642 elective and non-elective inpatients (8,562 more than 2018/19)

• there were 1,313 day case procedures (1,307 more than 2018/19)

• there were 109,165 new outpatient appointments (8,822 less than 2018/19) and 274,508 follow-up appointments (9,207 less than 2018/19)

• 2,004 babies were born at the hospital.

