Search

Advanced search

Boris Johnson pledges hospital’s £250m upgrade under ‘active consideration’

PUBLISHED: 12:16 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 09 July 2020

A £250m upgrade for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is under

A £250m upgrade for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is under "active consideration" Picture: QEH

QEH

Hospital bosses and a Norfolk MP have pledged to continue pressing the case for a £250m upgrade - after prime minister Boris Johnson said it was under “active consideration”.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild, who asked prime minister Boris Johnson when the QEH might be upgraded Picture: Denise BradleyNorth West Norfolk MP James Wild, who asked prime minister Boris Johnson when the QEH might be upgraded Picture: Denise Bradley

Conservatives promised to build 40 new hospitals over the next 10 years in their manifesto for December’s election.

In March, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn published its £250m wish-list to modernise its site.

MORE - Hospital reveals £250m modernisation wish-list

The QEH, on Gayton Road, was opened in 1980 with an expected working life of 30 years - meaning an upgrade is 10 years overdue.

Prime minister Boris Johnson: Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WirePrime minister Boris Johnson: Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The prime minister was asked in the House of Commons on Wednesday when work might begin. North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “On the 40th anniversary of a hospital only built to last 30 years, does my right honourable friend agree that the dedication shown by staff in responding to coronavirus deserves to be recognised by including the Queen Elizabeth in our new hospital building programme?”

Mr Johnson responded: “Of course, this government were elected to build 40 new hospitals, and that is what we are going to do.” He added the health secretary would be setting out a list. Mr Johnson said the QEH was awarded £9m in October for “urgent upgrades” and longer-term solutions were now under “active consideration”.

The QEH wish-list includes a new emergency floor, a frailty unit, upgraded inpatient wards, new theatres, a single outpatient department and a new facility for women and children’s services.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “Caroline Shaw, Chief Executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn said: “Our hospital is now 40-years-old and in desperate need of modernisation, with very limited redevelopment since construction.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw revealed her wish-list for the Queen Elizabeth Hospial in March Picture: QEHChief executive Caroline Shaw revealed her wish-list for the Queen Elizabeth Hospial in March Picture: QEH

“Our current building is not fit for 21st century healthcare and if we are to truly provide the very best care to our patients and our community and attract and retain the best staff, we must have a building that supports that.

“We are pleased that our local MP, James Wild, continues to support us in our campaign to get QEH the much-need investment to improve our site for our patients, their families and our staff.”

Mr Wild said: “Securing investment in the QEH has been my top priority since I was elected in December. I’m working hard with QEH to make what I consider to be a strong case for the hospital to be included in the health infrastructure programme.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Lorry left marooned on roundabout after A143 crash

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Fate of Norfolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants decided

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich has avoided closure. Picture: Archant

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lifeboat service forced to cancel fete

FLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat Fete in 2015. This year's event has been cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher