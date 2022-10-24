Ambulance staff could strike as fears over delays prompt vote

Ambulance workers are set to vote over whether or not to strike - Credit: EEAST

A third of ambulance workers believe that a delay they've been involved in has led to somebody's death.

This is the stark warning from union bosses as paramedics prepare to vote on whether to strike for the first time in 40 years.

A ballot has opened this week which will see members of the GMB Union working for 11 ambulance trusts nationwide consider whether or not to take to picket lines.

Staff for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust are among those taking part in the vote, which has been organised by the GMB Union - which represents more than 15,000 ambulance workers nationwide.

Should the strike go ahead it will be the first time in 40 years that GMB Union members have gone on strike.

The ballot is set to last more than a month, with members given until November 29 to cast their votes - but polling ahead has indicated that a strike is likely.

Rachel Harrison, acting national secretary of GMB, said: "Ambulance workers do not do this lightly.

"But more than 10 years of pay cuts, plus the cost of living crisis, means workers can't make ends meet. They are desperate.

"But this is much more about patient safety. Delays of up to 26 hours and 135,000 vacancies across the NHS mean a third of GMB ambulance workers think a delay they've been involved with has led to a death.

"Ambulance workers have been telling the government for years that things are unsafe.

"Nobody is listening - what else can they do?"

It comes against a backdrop of growing troubles within the ambulance trust which have seen it continue to struggle with demands and staff sickness.

This has led to paramedics feeling increasingly frustrated at work, with many spending long hours waiting with patients outside of hospitals and feeling as though their hands are tied by system failings.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: "We are aware that GMB Union is undertaking a formal industrial action ballot across ambulance services in England.

“We will monitor the situation closely to ensure we continue to provide a safe service for our communities.”