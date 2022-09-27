Stark aerial photographs lay bare pressure NHS continues to face

An aerial photograph of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Mike Page

Stark new photographs showing ambulances stacked outside two of the region's hospitals have laid bare the pressure the NHS continues to face.

And with winter looming, health bosses have warned the issues are likely to get worse before they get better.

The aerial images show queues of ambulances stacked outside two of the region's hospitals - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the James Paget in Gorleston.

In one photo, as many as 17 ambulances can be seen waiting outside the N&N, with vehicles spilling out of the designated waiting area.

An aerial photograph of ambulances waiting outside the James Paget University Hospital - Credit: Mike Page

It comes as health bosses warn of the likelihood of a 'twindemic' throughout the winter, with the possibility of both Covid-19 and flu adding to existing pressures.

In the past fortnight, more than 250,000 Covid jabs have been given out in the East, but health leaders are urging people not to be complacent heading into the winter.

Ruth Ashmore, who is heading up the vaccination programme in the East, said: "There is no room for complacency with Covid and we're seeing hundreds of patients with Covid being admitted to hospital every day.

Sophie Smith, 18, from North Walsham was among those to attend the walk-in vaccine centre at Market Gates, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"The booster vaccine will help protect you and your family from potentially serious illness, so please do come forward if you're eligible."

The calls come against a backdrop of people being forced to wait longer and longer for ambulances as waiting times continue to eclipse targets and national averages.

According to the most recent figures, the most urgent ambulance calls are responded to in the East in 11 minutes and six seconds.

Ambulances queued outside of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Mike Page

This is almost two minutes longer than the national average wait (nine minutes and eight seconds) and three minutes slower than the eight-minute target.

And for certain calls, people in the East are waiting twice as long as the national average.

In August, the average waiting time for a category two calls in the East was 88 minutes - twice the national average of 42 minutes. These calls are to patients in serious conditions such as stroke and chest pains.

Emergency departments in the region have also continued to see a constant stream of patients, as thousands of people seek care.

In August, almost 35,000 went through the doors of Norfolk's emergency departments.

With winter months traditionally placing NHS services under greater strain than any other time of year, health bosses are scrambling to try and mitigate this pressure.

These include the region's ambulance service leading a drive to employ more drivers and clinical staff, and leaning on private ambulance and community responders for support.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: "The ambulance service has been under extreme pressure because of demand, complicated by handover delays at A&E departments.

“We are working with NHS colleagues to reduce hospital handover delays and increase our capacity, including: developing projects to reduce the number of patients requiring hospital admission; directing patients to urgent community response services; recruiting additional clinical staff; using non-clinical drivers to team-up with our clinicians to get more ambulances on the road, and increasing the number of private ambulances we have on-shift.”

The strain has prompted health bosses to urge people to think carefully before attending emergency departments - considering using other services where possible - such as the 111 phone service, their GP or local pharmacies.

A spokesman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney added: "Our health and care system continues to experience high levels of demand.

"Everyone arriving at an emergency department is triaged and prioritised according to their clinical need and staff are working hard to make sure patients are seen as quickly as possible.

"Emergency departments are open 24/7 for life-threatening emergencies. Patients can help by choosing the right service for their health and care needs.

"We would also encourage those who are eligible to get their Covid-19 booster jab and flu jab to help them to keep well over the winter months."