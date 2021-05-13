Almost a million Covid jabs given out in Norfolk and Waveney

Video

Published: 9:19 PM May 13, 2021

Almost a million coronavirus jabs have been given out in Norfolk and Waveney, new figures have revealed.

Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday shows 948,430 injections have been administered since the vaccination programme began in December.

A Covid vaccine being administered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

During the latest seven-day period, up to May 9, another 53,705 people across the area received shots.

It represents a slight improvement on last week, when 49,056 patients went for vaccines.

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership continues to have the second-best vaccination rate in the country when it comes to follow-up doses, at 40.4pc.

That is bettered only by Somerset, where the rate is 42.2pc, while the overall figure for England is 33pc.

Another 44,599 people became fully vaccinated in the past week, bringing the total number to 344,223.

In terms of initial doses Norfolk and Waveney is eighth out of 43 health systems across England, with 70.9pc of over-16s having attended an appointment.

Somerset again tops the pile, on 73.2pc, compared to 65pc across England.

An additional 9,876 went for jabs for the first time in our area, taking the total tally for first doses to 604,207

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: "We continue to urge local people to be patient as fewer vaccines are currently available, something the health system had expected and planned for.

Melanie Craig, chief officer of the five clinical commissioning groups in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

"Vaccine supply is expected to increase over the coming days and weeks, meaning more options will become available on the national booking system.

“If you cannot find an appointment at a vaccination site close to where you live, please do not contact your GP as they need to keep telephones clear for other health issues and urgent care.”

On Thursday the programme moved to people in their 30s for the first time, as those aged 38 and 39 began receiving text messages encouraging them book slots.

It comes less than a fortnight after patients in their 40s began being offered the vaccine, and already almost three quarters of 40 to 49-year-olds have been for appointments.

A mobile vaccination bus continues to visit specially chosen sites and has, in recent weeks, inoculated workers at Pilgrim’s Food Group in King’s Lynn and Kerry Foods in Norwich.

A Covid vaccine is administered at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt



