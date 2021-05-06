50,000 more Covid jabs given out - but pace slows in region

Video

Published: 4:01 PM May 6, 2021

Almost 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Norfolk and Waveney, according to the latest figures.

Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday shows 49,056 people received injections in the seven days up to May 2.

That is, however, a 26pc reduction on last week, when 66,257 jabs were given out.

Another 39,180 patients attended appointments for second doses during the latest period, bringing the total number of follow-up vaccines administered to 299,624.

That means more than a third of the area's overall adult population have been fully vaccinated (35.2pc).

And, of all 43 health systems across the nation, only Somerset has a better vaccination rate when it comes to both doses (37.2pc).

In terms of first doses, 9,876 people went for jabs between April 26 and May 2 as the rollout progresses through younger, less vulnerable age groups.

From last week, everyone over the age of 40 was invited to book an appointment via the national booking system.

The entrance to the large-scale Covid vaccination centre in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In Norfolk and Waveney, 99,069 patients under the age of 45 have received a single dose, although many are in the higher priority groups.

The total number of patients in our area to have received an initial vaccine has now reached 595,101, which is 69.9pc of the over 16 population.

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership's first dose vaccination rate therefore remains the fifth-best in the country, with Dorset topping the pile on 72.1pc.

In terms of more specific neighbourhoods, just 15 across the whole nation have seen more than 50pc of their population given both jabs.

But the list includes Heacham and Snettisham in west Norfolk, where 52pc of people have received both doses.

Moreover, North Norfolk makes the top 10 local authorities when it comes to first dose percentage of its residents (71.9pc).