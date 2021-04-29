Almost one in three Norfolk and Waveney adults have had two Covid jabs

Published: 6:58 PM April 29, 2021

John Guttridge, from Wacton, having his COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Almost one-third of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, new figures can reveal.

According to Public Health England (PHE), 30.6pc of people aged 16 and over in the region have been fully vaccinated - just behind Somerset where 32.7pc of its adult population has had their second vaccine.

The PHE figures also show that Norfolk and Waveney has the fifth-highest percentage of people aged 16 plus who have had their first jab in the country at 68.7pc.

Some 12,207 first doses given out in the week up to April 25 in Norfolk and Waveney, which is twice as many given in the previous seven days (6,149).

And in the seven days up to April 25 there were 54,050 second doses administered, which is a slight decrease on the previous week's figure of 58,455.

Across the region 585,225 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given and the number of second doses administered has reached 260,444.

The figures also reveal that North Norfolk has the ninth-highest percentage of people aged 16 and over who have had their first jab (71pc) in the country, and Broadland has the eighth-highest percentage who have had their second jab with almost a third fully vaccinated at 32.3pc.

And some of Norfolk's coastal neighbourhoods feature in the top 10 areas of England, out of 6,700, in which people aged 16 and over have received both doses.

Heacham and Snettisham in West Norfolk has the fifth-highest percentage with 47.2pc and Brancaster, Burnham Market and Docking in north west Norfolk has the eighth-highest percentage with 46.6pc.

The vaccination figures come as there has been a slight increase in rate of coronavirus cases in Norfolk.

In the seven days up to Thursday, April 22 was 16.9 cases per 100,000 people.

That was up 13pc on the 14.9 cases per 100,000 over the previous week up to Thursday, April 15.

But it remains well below the England average of 24.6 per 100,000 and lower than the Eastern region average of 20.6 per 100,000.







