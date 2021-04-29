Norfolk Covid cases up, but below national and regional averages

Video

Published: 11:24 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM April 29, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have increased slightly, but remain lower than national and regional averages.

The county's case rate in the seven days up to Thursday, April 22 was 16.9 cases per 100,000 people.

That was up 13pc on the 14.9 cases per 100,000 over the previous week up to Thursday, April 15.

But it remains well below the England average of 24.6 per 100,000 and lower than the Eastern region average of 20.6 per 100,000.

With case rates so low, just a few cases can lead to what looks like a big percentage jump.

So, while rates in Norwich have gone up by 70.4pc - that was from 7.1 cases per 100,000 to 12.1 cases per 100,000.

Rates also went up in Broadland (39.4pc from 9.9 per 100,000 to 13.8 per 100,000), Great Yarmouth (56.5pc from 16.1 per 100,000 to 25.2 per 100,000) and West Norfolk (23.9pc from 25.1 per 100,000 to 31.1 per 100,000).

In North Norfolk, they fell by 31.4pc, down from 15.3 per 100,000 to 10.5.

There were also falls in South Norfolk (down 26.7pc from 13.5 per 100,000 to 9.9) and Breckland (down 8.5pc from 16.4 per 100,000 to 15).

The average number of daily new cases in the last seven days is 25.7, compared to 20.1 for the previous week - a 27.7pc increase.

The vaccine roll-out continues. - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Vaccine rollout continues and there were, as of Monday, just nine people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the county's three hospitals - and none in critical care.

The number of outbreaks, defined as two or more linked cases in Norfolk, such as in schools, businesses and care homes, is also down from 43 to 41.

With Norfolk going to the polls for county, city and police and crime commissioner elections on May 6, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health, has urged people to vote safely.

People have already been urged to take their own pens and pencils to polling stations to reduce sharing of equipment.

Dr Smith said: "Social distancing will be in place in polling stations so please don't forget to bring your face mask.

"Expect and anticipate that you'll be asked to queue and to maintain a distance between people."

She said people should check the weather and dress appropriately, as they might have to wait outside.