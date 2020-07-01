WATCH: A look back on 100 days of lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:09 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 01 July 2020
In late January, many of us still believed the effects of coronavirus would not impact our day-to-day lives.
But just two months later, the UK was plunged into a nationwide lockdown which saw businesses forced to shut, vulnerable people shielding and bustling tourist destinations left deserted.
As late as March 3, prime minister Boris Johnson was still insisting on shaking hands at hospitals caring for Covid-19 patients.
But in the days that followed, avoiding physical contact with others and washing your hands became more important than ever, while supermarket shelves were stripped bare as shoppers resorted to panic buying.
And then, on March 23, the prime minister delivered a televised address during which he told the public: “You must stay at home.”
The ensuing months have seen thousands of lives lost, families separated, working from home become the new normal and major sporting events cancelled.
But there have been tales of inspiration and hope, most notably the heroic efforts of Captain Tom Moore as he raised £32m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.
We’ve compiled a video looking back at the last 100 days of lockdown and how the country coped.
