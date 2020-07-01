Video

WATCH: A look back on 100 days of lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson delivering the address that sent the UK into lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA Video PA Wire/PA Images

In late January, many of us still believed the effects of coronavirus would not impact our day-to-day lives.

Great Yarmouth's seafront promenade was left deserted amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant Great Yarmouth's seafront promenade was left deserted amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

But just two months later, the UK was plunged into a nationwide lockdown which saw businesses forced to shut, vulnerable people shielding and bustling tourist destinations left deserted.

King's Lynn's shopping centre was left deserted amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Chris Bishop King's Lynn's shopping centre was left deserted amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Chris Bishop

As late as March 3, prime minister Boris Johnson was still insisting on shaking hands at hospitals caring for Covid-19 patients.

But in the days that followed, avoiding physical contact with others and washing your hands became more important than ever, while supermarket shelves were stripped bare as shoppers resorted to panic buying.

Popular attractions including Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, were forced to shut amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Mike Page Popular attractions including Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, were forced to shut amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Mike Page

And then, on March 23, the prime minister delivered a televised address during which he told the public: “You must stay at home.”

The ensuing months have seen thousands of lives lost, families separated, working from home become the new normal and major sporting events cancelled.

Norfolk beaches including Overstrand were left deserted amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Chris Bishop Norfolk beaches including Overstrand were left deserted amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Chris Bishop

But there have been tales of inspiration and hope, most notably the heroic efforts of Captain Tom Moore as he raised £32m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

We’ve compiled a video looking back at the last 100 days of lockdown and how the country coped.