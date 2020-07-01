Video

In numbers: How Norfolk has changed since lockdown began

Lockdown has meant more visits to parks, 411 fines being issued by Norfolk police and thousands of visors made by volunteers.

It is 100 days since the biggest ever peacetime restrictions on our lives began.

We have looked at some of the figures to show how exactly lockdown has changed life in Norfolk since March 23.

The most notable changes have been on where and how we spend our time,

Data from mobile phones, where the user lets Google track their movements, shows the percentage changes in time spent at various locations in Norfolk compared with the average before the lockdown.

There are no surprises here, with big falls in time spent in shops, offices and on public transport, while parks have become more popular.

Police patrolling Cromer during the lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police patrolling Cromer during the lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Health data shows some of the impact on the frontline of the pandemic.

To date, 386 deaths have been recorded at Norfolk’s three hospitals, but there has also been knock-on effects on A&E attendances, which have collapsed, and calls to NHS 111, which soared at the start of lockdown.

In pre-coronavirus times, the police and government would be dreaming of large falls in crime, but when we look at the types of crime which have reduced – shoplifting, vehicle crime and bike thefts – they are linked to people going out less.

The large rise in antisocial behaviour reports is partly down to people reporting neighbours for breaching lockdown restrictions.

There has been a surge in people spending time in their local park. Pictures: Archant There has been a surge in people spending time in their local park. Pictures: Archant

While there have been some who have seen soaring trade, coronavirus has been a disaster for most businesses and the wider economy.

These figures show the impact on tourism, but also show that government support has stopped the situation getting much worse.

In April there was only a small rise in unemployment, thanks to the government’s furlough scheme.

Figures from HMRC show one in five workers in Norfolk have been furloughed – the same as the national average.

The tennis courts at Eaton Park were full on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt The tennis courts at Eaton Park were full on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

Businesses have also taken advantage of government grants.

A massive £231.9m has been given to firms in Norfolk, the local enterprise partnership New Anglia said.

One of the positives of lockdown has been the community spirit shown across the country. It is hard to put this into numbers – it is immeasurable – but we’ve gathered a couple of figures here to show just a very small slice of that.