Charity's Guinness World Record attempt backed by Canaries legend

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:03 PM May 18, 2021   
Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts.

A Norfolk and Waveney based charity's Guinness World Record attempt in online hat throwing has received the backing of Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts.

Headway, a charity which supports people after they have experienced a brain injury, aims to break the record for the most hats thrown in the air simultaneously in a mass Zoom call at 4pm on Friday, May 21 as part of Hats for Headway Day.

Mr Roberts is among those backing the record-breaking attempt and is encouraging people to sign up to help the charity with its efforts - Headway needs more than 100 people.

Brain Hats Faye Anderson, Laura Jones, Louise Thomson, Angela Page.

Mr Roberts said: "Through their incredible services, they help people to get back on their feet and rediscover lost confidence, independence and skills after a life-changing brain injury or stroke.

"It’s something that could happen to any of us, or any family member, at any time.  

Headway is looking to set a new Guinness World Record for the most hats thrown in the air simultaneously.

"Please register to join their Guinness World Record attempt, then on Friday log on and throw your hat high in the air to be an official record breaker.”

Headway is looking to set a new Guinness World Record for the most hats thrown in the air simultaneously on May 21.

To take part email recordbreaker@headway-nw.org.uk by May 20.

To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/campaign/recordbreaker

