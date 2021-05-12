Charity hopes to set new Guinness World Record in online hat throwing

Published: 7:13 PM May 12, 2021

Norfolk and Waveney based charity Headway is looking to set a new Guinness World Record for the most hats thrown in the air simultaneously on May 21. - Credit: Headway

A Norfolk and Waveney based charity is looking to set a new Guinness World Record for the most hats thrown in the air simultaneously online - and is in need of more people.

Headway, a charity which supports people after they have experienced a brain injury, aims to break the record in a mass Zoom call at 4pm on Friday, May 21 as part of Hats for Headway Day.

The annual event takes place during Action for Brain Injury Week this year and the charity hopes to raise awareness of the ongoing issue of isolation for those living with an acquired brain injury.

In order to set the world record the charity needs 100 record-breakers to register and take part in the online event and more people are needed.

Communication officer Faye Anderson said: “Hats for Headway is an annual event where we encourage people to wear a bright, silly hat for the day, raise awareness of our charity, and the work we do to support people living with acquired brain injuries.

“We’re really excited about staging our mass Zoom event and hopefully becoming Guinness World Record breakers.

"Simply pre-register, log on at 4pm on May 21, bring your headwear and lots of energy to be a hat-throwing record-breaker.

"It will be a fun and uplifting way to mark the end of Hats for Headway day, while spreading an important message.”

Staff across Headway's Norfolk centres will be logging on along with the charity’s supporters.

And adjudicators from the Guinness World Record team will be monitoring the event to ensure it meets their criteria.

Headway said that while many people have experienced a period of social isolation during the pandemic, for brain injury survivors and carers this is an "ongoing, everyday issue" where life can often feel locked down all the time.

Its centres in Gorleston, King’s Lynn and Norwich provides a range of occupational therapy led services and a space for people and their families to meet up, talk and seek respite as they face shared challenges.

To join in the event pre-register by May 18 by emailing recordbreaker@headway-nw.org.uk

To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/campaign/recordbreaker