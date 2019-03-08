Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith Jean Smith

A group of Norfolk dog lovers is on the hunt for a missing dog.

Two cocker spaniels named Tilly and Tasha were on an off-lead walk with their owner by Heacham river on Friday, July 12, when it is believed they heard the noise of an oyster catcher and darted off down a path towards the beach in its direction. When owner Jean Smith arrived on the beach just two minutes later she said they were nowhere to be seen and added that no one on the beach had reported a sighting.

Ms Smith took to Facebook in an attempt to find the dogs and managed to assemble a team of 50 dog lovers who came to the beach to search.

On Wednesday July 24, Ms Smith was called by a game keeper at Wooten Marsh, four miles away from the area where the dogs went missing, to say they had found Tasha tired out and resting on some hay.

Tasha was recovered and taken to the vets where no treatment was required, however the search for Tilly, who has now been missing for 15 days, is still ongoing.

Tilly is wearing a red harness and is white with an apricot tip and missing her tail.

The pair were rescued from a puppy farm with the help of rescue dog charity, Many Tears. Because of their difficult start to life Mrs Smith said anyone who sees Tilly must not attempt to grab her or shout and chase as she is very frightened.

Mrs Smith said anyone who finds Tilly should contact 07799580206 and the search team will come out to collect her.

A "substantial reward" is being offered for Tilly's safe return.