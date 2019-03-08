Hunt still on for missing dog who has triggered search by dozens of people

Tilly (left) is still missing after she was almost caught in Hunstanton. Photo: Jean Smith Jean Smith

The hunt is still on for a missing dog which ran off during a walk by the sea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Missing cocker spaniel, Tilly, was found in Hunstanton, however well meaning members of the public who were hoping to pick her up chased her which resulted in the dog bolting off.

There has also been newly reported sightings of Tilly in Thornham, Holme, Old Hunstanton, Ringstead, Sedgeford, Fring, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham, Sandringham, Castle Rising and Wooton.

Owner Jean Smith said in a post to a Facebook page set up to find the dogs that she would be walking around the sighting area in Hunstanton, laying scents, food and trail cameras, with a drone pilot on standby to help recover the dog.

A message on the Facebook page read: "It is vital that the no chase message is circulated widely, we need physical posters up in the area for holiday makers to see. Tilly will not be reacting like she usually would as Jean's beloved pets, she is surviving as a dog avoiding predators (humans) and hunkering down deep."

You may also want to watch:

The dog has now been missing for 17 days after she went missing on Friday July 12 along with owner Ms Smith's other dog Tasha on a walk along South Beach in Heacham. Tasha was found safe and well on a farm at Wooten Marsh on July 24.

Ms Smith managed to assemble a team of 50 people via Facebook who searched the beach where the dogs went missing.

Tilly is wearing a red harness and is white with an apricot tip and missing her tail.

The pair were rescued from a puppy farm with the help of rescue dog charity, Many Tears. Because of their difficult start to life Mrs Smith said anyone who sees Tilly must not attempt to grab her or shout and chase as she is very frightened.

Mrs Smith said anyone who finds Tilly should contact 07799580206 and the search team will come out to collect her.

A "substantial reward" is being offered for Tilly's safe return.