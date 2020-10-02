Norfolk Harry Potter star stars in world first virtual Christmas show

Chris Rankin, best known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise as Percy Weasley, has announced he’s joining the cast of a fully interactive pantomime, Cinderella Live. Picture: Chris Rankin Archant

A Harry Potter film star from Norfolk has joined the cast of the first live and fully interactive pantomime.

Chris Rankin, best known for his role in the Harry Potter series as Percy Weasley, has announced he is joining the cast of pantomime Cinderella Live.

The actor, who went to Northgate High School in Dereham 20 years ago, will play the fairy godfather in the brand new production.

Mr Rankin said: “I am over the moon to be working on this innovative production that will give the audience the feeling that they are sitting in the theatre itself as the actors perform Cinderella live.”

Audiences globally will get to boo, laugh, cheer and even clap by pressing buttons that trigger the sounds in the studio.

The show, which is being run by PantoLive, will be broadcast on a web browser and will be compatible will phones, tablets, computers and TVs.

Visit PantoLive.com for more information or to book.