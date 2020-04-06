Search

Harry Potter star gives Norfolk students special message

PUBLISHED: 11:57 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 06 April 2020

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, has sent pupils of Northgate High School a video message encouraging them to stay home and safe. Picture: Chris Rankin

Archant

A Harry Potter film star has sent a special message to students of his former school during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, has sent pupils of Northgate High School a video message encouraging them to stay home and safe.

The actor, who attended the school in Dereham 20 years ago, also told pupils that it had been ‘way too long’ and he hoped to visit once lockdown was over.

Mr Rankin said: “I know most of you are studying at home at the moment and I hope that is going really well.

“I also hope that you are staying home and that everything gets back to something vaguely resembling normality in the near distant future.

“For those of you who are still going to school because your parents are key workers, your parents are absolute heros at the moment. So are you for going to school and putting up with all this.

“Stay home, stay safe and look after yourselves. Sending loads and loads of love.”

