Miss Teen Galaxy Norwich to auction Harry Potter art

Miss Teen Galaxy Norwich Lauren Burman is auctioning her artwork for charity.

A pageant contestant is hoping to raise some money for charity by auctioning her portraits of Harry Potter characters.

Miss Teen Galaxy Norwich Lauren Burman is auctioning her Harry Potter artwork for charity.

Lauren Burman, 16, from Thorpe Saint Andrews, is representing Norwich in the Miss Teen Galaxy finals which take place in Lancashire in March.

As part of her entry she is auctioning off portraits of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Miss Burman will donate the proceeds to The Christie Charity, which is associated with the pageant itself, and local enterprise Tia’s Treasures – which is based in Great Yarmouth and works to support a number of good causes.

She hopes to raise between £100 and £200 to split between the charities, but said she would be happy with any amount.

Miss Teen Galaxy Norwich Lauren Burman is auctioning her Hermione Granger artwork for charity.

Miss Burman said: “I have a huge passion for art and have been sketching since I was very young.

“I have drawn the golden trio characters from Harry Potter and had the idea of auctioning these and donating the proceeds between two charitable organisations.

“The Hutchinson family, who are the organisers of Tia’s Treasures, have been family friends for many years. They have been fundraising and distributing the funds raised to charities for several years and have worked tirelessly in doing so.

Miss Teen Galaxy Norwich Lauren Burman is auctioning her Ron Weasley artwork for charity.

Miss Burman went on to explain why she was inspired to raise money for Tia’s Treasures in particular.

She said: “The Hutchinsons’ world was turned upside down last year when their youngest son, Toby, was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“Despite the stress and sleepless nights they have continued to fundraise for other families who have children with epilepsy and have so far managed to source personal alarms and cameras, which alert parents to seizures and help to provide reassurance.”

Miss Burman will be posting a link to the auction on her Facebook page.

Lauren Burman is representing Norwich in Miss Teen Galaxy.

Each sketch will be presented in a frame and sent by post to the winners.

The teen is also offering the chance for someone to win a bespoke framed portrait sketch of their own – which could be of a pet or family member, in return for liking and sharing her page on Facebook.

A winner will be drawn at random from the list of entrants and announced via Miss Burman’s page on March 1.