High school student to represent city in Miss Teen Galaxy pageant

10 December, 2018 - 16:37
Lauren Burman is Miss Teen Norwich Galaxy. Photo: Gemma Burman

Lauren Burman is Miss Teen Norwich Galaxy. Photo: Gemma Burman

Gemma Burman

A sixteen-year-old from Norwich is a finalist in one of the UK’s leading beauty pageants.

Lauren Burman is Miss Teen Norwich Galaxy. Photo: Dottie PhotographyLauren Burman is Miss Teen Norwich Galaxy. Photo: Dottie Photography

Lauren Burman, from Thorpe End, decided to enter the Miss Teen Galaxy pageant on the off chance, with the hope of kickstarting a career in the modelling industry and making some good friends.

Just one week after entering, however, Miss Burman received an email letting her know that she had been shortlisted against hundreds of other girls and had been chosen to compete in the grand final in March next year.

Miss Burman, who is in her final year of high school, said: “I wasn’t expecting to hear back at all, so to get an email telling me I had made it was overwhelming. It still all seems so surreal.

“It’s a brilliant confidence boost and you can learn something about yourself and others. Normally I would be sitting at home, watching TV, bingeing on food and using social media.

“The pageant gives me a chance to actually get up and do something for others, and that feels good.”

The Miss Galaxy competition crowns five winners every year - Junior Miss, Ms, Mrs, Miss and Miss Teen Galaxy.

Participants are required to represent a town, city or county in the finals - Miss Burman currently holds the title of Miss Teen Norwich Galaxy.

She said: “The competition encourages girls to be themselves. To me, beauty pageants don’t just focus on physical looks, but also incorporate personality, attitude and talent.

“I think many people are stereotypical when it comes to pageants - their first thought is girls parading on stage in glamorous gowns and a winner is chosen based on looks. But it means so much more than that.”

In March Miss Burman will be travel to The Park Hotel in Lancashire where the grand final takes place and she will be judged on interview, fashion wear, swimwear and evening wear.

The UK winners will then travel to the USA to compete in the Galaxy Internationals.

