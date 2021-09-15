Norfolk artist reveals UK mini tour after releasing second single

Published: 7:00 PM September 15, 2021

A 19-year-old Norfolk artist has revealed plans for a UK mini tour following the success of her singles.

Breeze Redwine, from Harleston, released her first single Money last year after signing her a music management deal with Stonham Barns Park.

The country-pop singer-songwriter has built a worldwide following since its launch, and has now released her second single Never Let You Go, which has received more than 176,000 YouTube views and 90,000 Spotify streams in a month.

The teenager said: "I love songwriting and performing, and a story-telling song is just so powerful."

Off the back of her success, the 19-year-old has announced a UK mini tour which includes performances at the Deepdale Festival on September 25 and The Empire in Great Yarmouth on October 14.

The tour will also see her perform in Bristol, London, Bournemouth and Suffolk.

The vocals on the new single, written by the teenager in collaboration with Laurence Hobbs and Max Hosinger, has been described as "raw and rootsy Norfolk-Nashville".

Miss Redwine, who was first recognised for her talent by a teacher at the age of nine, said: "It’s a song that everyone can relate to.

"It’s when you listen to your heart when your head is telling you no.

"There is so much more pressure on relationships in the challenging times we live in. It’s a bit of an anthem to life as it is now.

"It’s time to explore what makes us happy and go with it."

She writes songs about "life from a young, female perspective", focusing on love and life lessons, which sometimes touches on issues such as the mental health of young people.

At the age of 11, she was crowned champion of national competition Teenstar and won four gold and two silver medals at the World Championships of Performing Arts competition in Los Angeles in 2016.

Miss Redwine has also been awarded Best Original Artist in the South-East Entertainment Awards and nominated three times for a Josie Music Award in Nashville.

She has featured on BBC Introducing in Norfolk and Suffolk, and her first single has been featured on UK, USA and Canadian radio stations.