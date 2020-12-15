Rising musician, 18, launches new single after signing first management deal

Published: 10:45 AM December 15, 2020

Breeze Redwine (centre), 18, from Harleston, has signed her first music management deal with Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Keith Suffling/Stonham Barns Park

A talented singer-songwriter has released a new single having signed her first ever music management deal.

Breeze Redwine, from Harleston, agreed a deal last month with Suffolk-based holiday centre, Stonham Barns Park.

Breeze Redwine, 18, from Harleston, has signed her first music management deal with Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

And the 18-year-old, who plays guitar and performs a blend of pop, country and dance material, has celebrated the milestone by re-releasing her popular track, 'Money'.

The single was officially launched at Stonham on the weekend of December 5-6, as the park hosted a Christmas market and mini music festival.

Its accompanying video was produced through a collaboration with Epic Studios in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Of signing the deal, Miss Redwine said she "could not be more excited".

Breeze Redwine, 18, from Harleston, has signed her first music management deal with Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Keith Suffling/Stonham Barns Park

She added: "It’s the kickstart I need to get me to the next stage of my development as an artist. I have been introduced to so many new contacts and given all the backing I need to succeed.

"While 2020 has been a challenging year, particularly for aspiring musicians, I'm hoping next year will be where it all happens for me, and for everyone.

"We just need the return of gigs and festivals to ignite our passion for music again. People will be hungry for new material."

Miss Redwine first began turning heads with her early release, 'Courage', and has since grown a significant following across the UK and abroad.

In 2015 she was crowned champion of nationwide singing competition, Teenstar, and was Overall World Champion Division Winner at the World Championship of Performing Arts in Los Angeles a year later.

Breeze Redwine, 18, from Harleston, has signed her first music management deal with Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Keith Suffling/Stonham Barns Park

The guitarist, who also plays piano and ukulele, focuses mainly on love and life lessons in her lyrics, but occasionally touches on sensitive issues such as the mental health of young people.

She has been featured as a BBC Music Introducing artist, with her music featuring on three occasions as track of the week.

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Park, said: "Breeze first performed here at an event two years ago, and we have watched her develop as a captivating and hugely talented artist ever since.

"She is a natural on stage, hugely entertaining and our visitors love her. It made sense to help her into a music career and onto a journey that started here in Suffolk."

Breeze Redwine's new single, 'Money' is available to stream on Spotify.