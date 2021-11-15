Man thanks care home for 'saving my life' after beating alcohol addiction
- Credit: Kingsley Healthcare
A care home resident has thanked staff for "saving [his] life" and helping him tick off goals on his bucket list.
Michael Harper, 53, who lives at Thorp House nursing home in Griston, near Watton, was given four months to live last June due to irreversible liver damage.
But the former nursery school worker has since beaten his alcohol addiction after moving to the Kingsley Healthcare home.
He has worked through a bucket list of wishes with help from activities coordinator Marcia Hughes, which included reconnecting with old friends and giving his mum a special Mother's Day.
The 53-year-old was recently baptised in a service conducted by the Rev Michaela Sorenson, which was witnessed by his mum Doris, sister Jacqueline Biffen and staff.
In his baptism prayer, he thanked God for coming into his life, adding: “I pray for my two sons and my lovely granddaughter, my friends and, most of all, I’d like to thank the staff at Thorp House who saved my life.”
Mrs Hughes said: “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house."
