News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Mother's Day treat fulfils bucket list wish for nursing home resident

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 9:45 AM March 17, 2021   
Michael Harper, from Thorpe House in Griston, with his mum Doris Harper. 

Michael Harper, from Thorpe House in Griston, with his mum Doris Harper. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Staff at a Norfolk nursing home helped fulfil a resident's bucket list wish to give his mum a special Mother's Day to remember.

Michael Harper, who lives at Thorpe House in Griston, near Watton, thought he only had a few months to live after moving into the nursing home last June.

The 52-year-old suffers with serious liver damage and since his move to the Kingsley Healthcare home has been working through a bucket list of wishes with help from well-being co-ordinator Marcia Hughes.

Doris Harper, from Thetford, with her gifts.

Doris Harper, from Thetford, with her gifts. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

His wishes include reconnecting with old friends and giving his mum a Mother's Day to remember, with the latter being fulfilled recently on a special Mother's Day visit to the Griston home on Sunday, March 14.

Staff went the extra mile in making the day as "special as it could be" for Mr Harper, whose palliative care journey is not easy.

You may also want to watch:

His mum Doris Harper, 90, said just seeing her son was the perfect Mother's Day gift but was overwhelmed by the "lovely surprise."

She said she never expected any of it after her son presented her with a hamper of gifts, chocolates and an orchid.

Michael Harper with his mum Doris Harper and sister Jacqueline Biffin.

Michael Harper with his mum Doris Harper and sister Jacqueline Biffin. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  2. 2 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
  3. 3 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
  1. 4 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
  2. 5 Armed police called to Norwich house
  3. 6 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening
  4. 7 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle on A47
  5. 8 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'
  6. 9 Range Rover driver hurled abuse at motorist with child in car
  7. 10 'Have we learned nothing?' - Caroline Flack's mum fears Meghan Markle saga shows nothing has been learned from daughter's death

Wrapped up against a brisk March wind, Mrs Harper and her daughter Jacqueline Biffin, who live in Thetford, were also treated to homemade cake and coffee in the garden.

Mrs Biffin said: “It was a lovely surprise for my mum, in fact quite overwhelming.

"Marcia, Alexia and all the other staff are absolutely amazing. My mum even said if she needed to go into a home she would be happy to come here.”

The family were not the only one surprised by the day, as the nursing home's activities co-ordinator was taken aback by a visit from Mr Harper's tarantula Tara.

Michael Harper's pet tarantula Tara.

Michael Harper's pet tarantula Tara. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

But for the 52-year-old nursing home resident, the day was made perfect by the visit from his pet.

Other residents at the home were also treated to special treats and a Mother's Day lunch of homemade traditional beef hotpot followed by lemon syllabub. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham RNLI crew

People

Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Buxton was closed by Norfolk Police due to a fire at a property

Updated

Man taken to hospital after fire in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home they bought at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
phoenix st peter academy lowestoft

Coronavirus

Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus