Jubilee events in Breckland share in £12,700 funding

Cash is being dished out to almost 30 community groups across Breckland to help pay for celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Alison Webb, Breckland Council's executive member for housing, health and communities, called Elizabeth II "one of Britain’s most remarkable and steadfast monarchs".

Ms Webb said: "We are therefore delighted to be able to support an amazing range of events across Breckland to honour her reign and I’m looking forward to joining the celebrations on this historic occasion.

"By allocating funding to lots of different voluntary organisations in towns and villages across Breckland there should be a celebration near you, so please join in the festivities as we mark this once in a lifetime event.”

Events being run by the groups sharing a pool of £12,700 in grant funding include parties, picnics, sports days, fetes, quizzes, and community barbeques.

Among the sponsored events are: A community picnic at Lyng and District Community Hall on June 2; a village fete and sports day at Bradenham Village Hall on June 3; a family fete day run by the North Pickenham Community Project on June 3.

There will also be an activity day run by the Thetford and District Dementia Support Group on June 3, this will be held at a local church and include live music and a showing of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation via projector.

Weeting Bowls Club will host events including a Royal family quiz night on June 2, a singalong on June 3 and a trip to London on June 4.

St Andrews Church in Kilverstone will host a community picnic and dedication of two trees on June 4, and there will be a bring-your-own afternoon tea at Wells Cole Community Centre in Saham Toney on June 5.

Bawdeswell Village Hall will host a community picnic on June 5, and there will be a barbecue lunch for all Beachamwell villagers at the village hall on June 5.

The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford will host a colour run and lunch on June 5, and there will be a party in the park at Harling Recreation Ground on June 2.

Mid Norfolk based Caring Friends for Cancer will also host an afternoon tea with a jubilee theme on June 2.

For a full list and more details of the events being planned, visit www.breckland.gov.uk/jubilee







