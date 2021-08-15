'Banksy should not obscure local talent' - artwork unveiled in Gorleston

Gallery

Published: 1:05 PM August 15, 2021

Greater Than artist creating a new painting down at Gorleston promenade this morning. - Credit: Jess Coppins

An artist from Gorleston has created a painting on the town's promenade to celebrate local talent as part of the joint City of Culture bid 2025.

Justin Peach aka Greater Than, is urging the council to showcase local artistic talent as part of the bid.

With various Banksy pieces popping up across Norfolk and Suffolk over the last week as part of his 'Spraycation' piece of work, Greater Than was inspired to create his own piece since Great Yarmouth Borough Council were so supportive of the Banksy works.

Greater Than street artist creating his latest work down at Gorleston Promenade. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Talking about the work, he said: "My aim is to engage the community with the local art scene and showcase the detail that goes in to creating artworks.

"The council were really supportive of the Banksy pieces when they went up so I was inspired to create this art piece to see whether it would be judged as art or vandalism.

"The council has been really supportive with this piece I am creating.

Greater Than is working in collaboration with Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: Jess Coppins

"Whilst the name of Banksy should not obscure the local talent we already have, the council should use his works to showcase other local talent we also have in the town."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council launched a joint bid for UK City of Culture 2025 in July.

But Greater Than said that cuts to art funding in the past has made it hard to showcase local artists in Great Yarmouth.

Locals getting involved in the project. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Mr Peach said: "I would say support from the council for the local art scene has only really occurred recently.

"There have been cuts to arts funding over the last 20 years and central government basically told artists to go and get different jobs during the pandemic.

"Whilst this council are supportive, they are not artistic and artists should be the ones spearheading the city of culture bid."

The artwork nearing completion on Gorleston's Promenade. - Credit: Jess Coppins

A spokeswoman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said she welcomes any local talent in the town.

She said: “The council is keen to work with local artists in a planned way, as part of our UK City of Culture 2025 Bid and Seafront Masterplan.

"Working collaboratively will ensure that the highest quality of work is achieved and gains buy in from the local community."

Greater Than admiring his newly created work. - Credit: Jess Coppins

The new artwork being created by Greater Than on Gorleston's promenade. - Credit: Jess Coppins

The small details being put together on Greater Than's latest work. - Credit: Jess Coppins



