Search

Advanced search

Video

Google tracking data shows where people have been going in Norfolk as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 13:18 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 19 August 2020

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Technology giant Google used location data to chart trends in people’s movement in the home, retail and recreation centres, grocery stores and pharmacies, public transport hubs and parks and green spaces.

On June 24, visits to parks, beaches and public gardens in Norfolk increased by 150pc, compared to the UK average figure of 98pc.

Two days after non-essential shops reopened on July 4, the numbers of visits to these areas across Norfolk increased by 130pc compared to 76pc across the UK.

Since then, after different areas began to open up as lockdown restrictions eased, the numbers of people enjoying the great outdoors across the county has generally increased.

The biggest spike was on July 31 when there was a 306pc increase in visits compared to the UK-wide figure of 120pc.

MORE: Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’



Pat Garner, membership secretary for Friends of Eaton Park in Norwich, which formed in 2007, said the park off Colman Road was busier than usual during lockdown.

She said: “It has been very popular. We are very lucky to have it. It was somewhere where people could go out for their daily walk. People came here because everything else was closed down. We are proud of our park.”

Mrs Garner added another reason why parks had been so popular was because people had not been able to get away on holiday.

But she said the increase in visitors to the Norwich City Council-owned park did mean an increase in littering despite bins being available.

“People should take their litter home with them,” Mrs Garner added.

She thanked the council for keeping the park open and said: “In some areas of the country people couldn’t go to the park. I think that is the best thing the council could have done for the people of Norwich to keep our parks going.”

Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing on Norwich City Council, said: “Visiting parks and open space plays a critical role in people’s lives for leisure, physical exercise and mental health. We have done everything we can to keep them accessible during this pandemic.

“The number of people using our parks and open spaces has increased substantially throughout the last few months, with our tennis and mini golf facilities being especially well-used since we were able to re-open them. Norwich City Council has a proud record of investing in our cherished, and precious, parks and open spaces and we will continue to do so.

“We ask that people continue to adhere to all governmental guidance while using our parks, and please check our website if any clarification is needed.”

MORE: Google tracking shows where Norfolk people went during lockdown

Norfolk’s beaches have continued to prove popular places to visit with thousands, including holidaymakers, flocking to the coast.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban

Mark Hedge is one of the businesses backing a complaint over the car ban in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘A brilliant six years’ - Owners of popular pub and hotel say final farewell

Former owners of The George Pub in Dereham Rebecca and Gareth Williams with their sons Hayden and Stanley. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Gusts of up to 50mph as wind weather warning issued

Windy weather could be heading to parts of Norfolk. Pic: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Gran gets first ever points after online speeding course fails THREE times

Marilyn Carrick, 75, of Hevingham, had three attempts at the speed awareness course, but due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting, was unable to complete her course on time.

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY