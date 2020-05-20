Search

Advanced search

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

PUBLISHED: 16:45 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 May 2020

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Norfolk’s large coastal towns have remained quiet on the hottest day of the year to date, while reports suggest smaller villages and beaches have been inundated with visitors.

People enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeople enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The streets of Great Yarmouth and Cromer were almost deserted on Wednesday as temperatures hit the mid twenties, but elsewhere beaches at Sea Palling and Horsey saw large numbers of visitors, with day trippers parking on roads and scenes resembling a bank holiday.

Andy Hanson, manager of Wyndham Holiday Park in East Runton which is currently closed because of coronavirus, said Cromer was very quiet: “Cromer is dead, there’s nobody here that shouldn’t be here.”

Mr Hanson, who has been keep holiday home owners who are unable to visit their properties during lockdown updated on social media said he was surprised not more of the town’s residents were making use of the beach.

“There’s not a person on the beach either, there’s nobody on the beach at East Runton. I’m amazed at how quiet it is,” he said.

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pictures from Great Yarmouth showed similar scenes, with only one or two people milling around the Market Place and Regent Road and the Golden Mile all but deserted.

READ MORE: ‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

However, in Horsey, David Vyse, a volunteer for Friends of Horsey Seals, which were called to the beach to assist an injured animal, said the number of cars in the beach car park resembled a bank holiday.

He said: “We came through Sea Palling and Horsey car park is full up, it’s like a bank holiday, and people are parking on the roads.”

On Wednesday, North Norfolk District Council, announced it would be reopening nine of its 39 public toilets from Friday, May 22, but that its message to visitors was still ‘stay away’.

The centre of Great Yarmouth resembled a ghost town on the hottest day of the year as its market place was deserted and its main drag of Regent Road was empty of large numbers of people. While there were queues at some shops, market and chip stalls were empty and at lunchtime there were only appeared to be only a few families visiting the resort and its Golden Mile. Picture: staffThe centre of Great Yarmouth resembled a ghost town on the hottest day of the year as its market place was deserted and its main drag of Regent Road was empty of large numbers of people. While there were queues at some shops, market and chip stalls were empty and at lunchtime there were only appeared to be only a few families visiting the resort and its Golden Mile. Picture: staff

READ MORE: How has the coronavirus outbreak affected you?

Kay Colby, from Sea Palling, said: “Looking at Sea Palling today I would think that half of Norfolk are blatantly ignoring this [stay away] message and treating it as an early bank holiday.

“I’ve watched people so eager to get to the beach they are hitting parked cars trying to squeeze in gaps obviously not big enough to get into, family units of five adults and associated children,” she said.

Despite being quiet in the morning, Hunstanton swelled with visitors towards the end of the day until the tide came in to drive people off the beach.

Friends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFriends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The centre of Great Yarmouth resembled a ghost town on the hottest day of the year as its market place was deserted and its main drag of Regent Road was empty of large numbers of people. While there were queues at some shops, market and chip stalls were empty and at lunchtime there were only appeared to be only a few families visiting the resort and its Golden Mile. Picture: StaffThe centre of Great Yarmouth resembled a ghost town on the hottest day of the year as its market place was deserted and its main drag of Regent Road was empty of large numbers of people. While there were queues at some shops, market and chip stalls were empty and at lunchtime there were only appeared to be only a few families visiting the resort and its Golden Mile. Picture: Staff

Francis Dodman and her daughter, Lola Laurie, 21-month-old find shells on the beach at Waxham as they enjoy the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFrancis Dodman and her daughter, Lola Laurie, 21-month-old find shells on the beach at Waxham as they enjoy the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds flock to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year Picture: Chris BishopCrowds flock to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

Just a handfull of sunseekers were on Cromer's main beach Picture: Chris BishopJust a handfull of sunseekers were on Cromer's main beach Picture: Chris Bishop

Cromer's famous pier was close to visitors and deserted Picture: Chris BishopCromer's famous pier was close to visitors and deserted Picture: Chris Bishop

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Primary school closes after keyworker parent tests positive for coronavirus

Peterhouse Primary School has been closed as a 'precautionary measure'. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24