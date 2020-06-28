Fundraiser to pay for funeral of woman stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew

Gemma Cowey, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A school friend of the woman who died after being stabbed in Thorpe St Andrew earlier this month has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for her funeral.

Sophie Baldwin, an old school friend of Gemma Cowey, has launched a fundraiser to help the mother-of-three's family with funeral costs. Picture: Sophie Baldwin Sophie Baldwin, an old school friend of Gemma Cowey, has launched a fundraiser to help the mother-of-three's family with funeral costs. Picture: Sophie Baldwin

Gemma Cowey, also known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died of stab wounds at a former Victorian mental health hospital on Friday June 19, despite the best efforts of emergency service staff and an air ambulance crew.

An old school friend of the 38-year-old mother-of-three, Sophie Baldwin, has launched an online fundraiser in the hope of “giving Gemma the send off she so truly deserves”.

Miss Baldwin said: “I was a school friend of Gemma’s and we were close friends during high school. I also knew her family too during this time.

“When I read of what happened to Gemma I was heartbroken and couldn’t stop thinking of what she must have gone through.

“I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing, just imagining what this family must be going through Is truly heartbreaking, So I wanted to give them something less to worry about.”

The JustGiving fundraiser was launched on Saturday, June 27, and as of Monday morning has already raised more than two thirds of its £5,000 target.

Miss Baldwin said she was “amazed” by the number of people who had donated, and hopes to exceed the target so that any money left over after the funeral can go to Ms Cowey’s children.

She said: “The money raised will be going towards giving Gemma the send off she so truly deserves, as she was such a kind and caring young woman who touched the lives of everyone she met.

“Anything left over will be shared between her three children who are now left without their loving mother.”

Ms Cowey’s family paid tribute to her in a statement released through Norfolk Police, describing her as a “devoted mummy” and a “loving big sister”.

Michael Cowey, 48, of Dragoon Close, Thorpe St Andrew, was arrested on the same day of Ms Cowey’s death in Warwickshire and charged with her murder.

He appeared before Norwich Crown Court via video link from Norwich Prison on Tuesday, June 23, where a potential trial date of December 7 was pencilled in.

To donate to the fundraiser for Gemma Cowey’s funeral, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemma-cowey.