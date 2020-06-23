Man charged with murder of wife Gemma Cowey could stand trial this year

A man charged with the murder of his wife who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former Victorian mental health hospital could stand trial later this year.

Police were called to the site in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich at around 12.45pm on Friday following reports that a woman, later identified as mother-of-three Gemma Cowey, had been found with serious injuries.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the site off Yarmouth Road but despite treatment the 38-year-old died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination recorded that she died of stab wounds, Norfolk Police said.

Michael Cowey, 48, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 23) charged with her murder.

He has also been charged with having a black-handled kitchen knife and a grey-handled kitchen knife in a public place, in Northside in Thorpe St Andrew.

The defendant, of Dragoon Close in Thorpe St Andrew, appeared by video-link from Norwich Prison.

He nodded to confirm his identify during the short preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, put forward a proposed plea and trial preparation (PTPH) hearing date of August 17.

A potential trial date was pencilled in by Judge Stephen Holt for December 7 with a back up date of January 4.

The court heard a trial is likely to last between five and seven days.

There was no application for bail for Cowey, who was represented by Claire Matthews.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on August 17 for the PTPH.

The family of Ms Cowey, from Norwich and also known as Gemma Marjoram, paid tribute to her in a statement released through Norfolk Police: “Our beautiful girl, Gemma Lynne Marjoram, was cruelly taken from our lives on Friday June 19.

“Gemma, a devoted Mummy to three children, Kacie, Callum and Abigail.

“Loving big sister to Joanne and Kimberley. We are beyond heartbroken. We have no more words.”

A single bunch of flowers, which have wilted in the sun, have since been left near to the former mental health hospital in Thorpe St Andrew where Ms Cowey was found stabbed to death on Friday.