Council packs-up and removes furniture from Holt Hall

Published: 6:00 AM March 13, 2021

Norfolk County Council has started the process of removing furniture from Holt Hall, the much loved outdoor education centre it voted to close last year. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council has started the process of removing furniture from Holt Hall, the much loved outdoor education centre it voted to close last year.

Some of the items are being moved to the local authority's residential homes, while others are being put into storage or being made available to charities.

The removal of the furniture comes as the Friends of Holt Hall, a voluntary organisation that campaigned for the outdoor education centre to be saved, has officially expressed an interest in bidding for Holt Hall as an asset of community value.

The expression of interest triggers a six-month moratorium period which prevents the grade II listed building and its land from being offered or sold on the open market.

Nic Hopkins, A trustee of the friends of Holt Hall. Picture: Nic Hopkins - Credit: Archant

Nic Hopkins, the trustee and treasurer of the Friends of Holt Hall (FOHH), said the decision to remove the building's furniture "was not the call he would have made" and that the group had indicated that it would like it to be made available for any future use of the centre.

He said: "We would have preferred and have indicated that it would have been very helpful, should our project to restore outdoor education there come to fruition, that the furniture be available to the future centre, but I understand that there are customs and practices for properties that are going to be sold."

Mr Hopkins added that he hoped Holt Hall's library could be kept in storage for future use and that if the furniture could be used by a charity that was better than it being "scrapped."

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for children's services, said: “The furniture in the building is not currently being used and we know that there are many families and charitable organisations in the county that could make use of it.

"Some furniture is being moved to our residential homes and some will be stored for future use. We will be keeping all of the education equipment and resources.

"Any remaining items will be available for collection by charity and voluntary sector organisations, including the Friends of Holt Hall, and we are allowing particular days and time slots for this to ensure that we are covid secure.”