Crowdfunder campaign launched to secure future of Holt Hall

A crowd-funding campaign has been launched to help secure the future of outdoor education at Holt Hall, in north Norfolk.

In December, Norfolk County Council voted to close the outdoor learning services it runs from Holt Hall - and to make the building available for sale.

The decision was met with outcry with supporters of the hall warning the greatest losers from its loss would be the county's young people.

In January, a last-ditch attempt to save the hall and force the council to make a u-turn failed.

But now, the Friends Of Holt Hall (FOHH) hope to use the Hall's designation as an Asset of Community Value by North Norfolk District Council to save it.

The order creates a period of time before the Hall can be put up for sale, time the FOHH hope to use to explore various options, including finding partners and developing its plans so it can make "credible and attractive proposals to NCC".

The volunteer-led group is initially aiming to raise £5,000, which would be used by the group to develop its plans.

The crowdfunded states: "There is exciting potential for a community-led venture, and partners to secure and extend these services for children and young people, and add a whole range of other benefits for the wider community.

"To have the best chance of success we are drawing on the advice of successful community projects elsewhere but we need dedicated and paid help to develop robust plans, proposals to NCC and a cover a range of fees."

Tom Green, chairman of the FOHH, said the group saw the crowdfunder as a "great opportunity" to expand its support role.

He said: "Now that we have been able to have Holt Hall designated as an ‘Asset of Community Benefit” momentum is building towards securing our vision for making sure that children will be able to continue to learn more about the natural world, and generally feel better from having had the magical experiences which so many testified to during the many years during which NCC provided such an excellent service.

"We have set ourselves this ambitious target, but strongly believe that with the help of partners and supporters the vision can be achieved."

The crowdfunder can be found via: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/secure-the-future-of-outdoor-learning-at-holt-hall