News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Crowdfunder campaign launched to secure future of Holt Hall

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 5:21 PM March 5, 2021   
Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A crowd-funding campaign has been launched to help secure the future of outdoor education at Holt Hall, in north Norfolk - Credit: Archant

A crowd-funding campaign has been launched to help secure the future of outdoor education at Holt Hall, in north Norfolk.

In December, Norfolk County Council voted to close the outdoor learning services it runs from Holt Hall - and to make the building available for sale.

The decision was met with outcry with supporters of the hall warning the greatest losers from its loss would be the county's young people.

In January, a last-ditch attempt to save the hall and force the council to make a u-turn failed.

But now, the Friends Of Holt Hall (FOHH) hope to use the Hall's designation as an Asset of Community Value by North Norfolk District Council to save it.

The order creates a period of time before the Hall can be put up for sale, time the FOHH hope to use to explore various options, including finding partners and developing its plans so it can make "credible and attractive proposals to NCC".

Holt Hall environmental and outdoor learning centre open day with pond dipping and outdoor learning

The Friends Of Holt Hall (FOHH) hope to use the Hall's designation as an Asset of Community Value by North Norfolk District Council to save it

The volunteer-led group is initially aiming to raise £5,000, which would be used by the group to develop its plans.

The crowdfunded states: "There is exciting potential for a community-led venture, and partners to secure and extend these services for children and young people, and add a whole range of other benefits for the wider community.

You may also want to watch:

"To have the best chance of success we are drawing on the advice of successful community projects elsewhere but we need dedicated and paid help to develop robust plans, proposals to NCC and a cover a range of fees."

Tom Green, chairman of the FOHH, said the group saw the crowdfunder as a "great opportunity" to expand its support role.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  2. 2 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 3 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
  1. 4 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  2. 5 Councillor questions need for new homes plan near Norwich
  3. 6 Man dies following collision on A12
  4. 7 17-year-old boy missing for more than a month found
  5. 8 Staff caught sleeping on job and pushing patients at 'inadequate' private hospital
  6. 9 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment
  7. 10 People urged to get Covid test twice a week

He said: "Now that we have been able to have Holt Hall designated as an ‘Asset of Community Benefit” momentum is building towards securing our vision for making sure that children will be able to continue to learn more about the natural world, and generally feel better from having had the magical experiences which so many testified to during the many years during which NCC provided such an excellent service.

"We have set ourselves this ambitious target, but strongly believe that with the help of partners and supporters the vision can be achieved."

The crowdfunder can be found via: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/secure-the-future-of-outdoor-learning-at-holt-hall

Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Green, 37 and of North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, set fire to and destroyed a house on Shoemakers Lane in Swaffham on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after he tried to buy the home last minute to annoy the buyers.

Norwich Crown Court

'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus