Warm tributes paid to much-loved lorry driver who died in A47 crash

Tributes have been paid to a lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant Archant

Warm tributes have been paid to a lorry driver who died in a crash on the A47.

Calvin Beckett, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the lorry he was driving was involved in a collision with a tanker and car on Friday at Little Fransham.

Mr Beckett, who lived in Dereham, was a driver for Jewson and chairman of Toftwood Social Club.

In a post on its Facebook page, Toftwood Social Club said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that our chairman Calvin Beckett sadly passed away yesterday.

"We will continue the great work that Calvin had accomplished over the many years of his tenure as chairman.

"We will carry the torch in his memory, using it to light the way forward and ensure that all his hard work and passion for the club that he held very dear to him continues through all of us.

"We would like to assure everyone that Toftwood Social Club remains open to all our members and the local communities which we have proudly served since 1978, and if you find yourself in the club, please raise a glass to our dear late friend, colleague and chairman.

"We ask that you please bear with us in responding to all enquiries and bookings during this very difficult time."

Terry Cross, a close friend of Mr Beckett for 38 years, said: "Thanks for the kind thoughts, Calvin would have been proud to have read this.

"May I thank you on behalf of Calvin's family. It's a shocking time."

Mr Beckett, who attended Dereham Neatherd High School, was a keen Ipswich Town Football Club fan and was praised for "tireless" work at Toftwood Social Club and in his day job.

Dave Richmond said: "Deeply shocked to hear this news. Calvin was a lovely man who worked tirelessly within the club and his day job, he will be missed.

"RIP Calvin. Thoughts and deepest condolences to all his friends and family."

Paul Sandford, landlord at the Railway Tavern pub in Dereham, said: "Everyone at The Railway Tavern send their condolences to Calvin's family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all and his work within the community will be sorely missed."

The crash was one of five that happened on the A47 within 24 hours.

Peter Howlett, sergeant for the roads and armed policing team, said: "Three people have sadly died on our roads this week in two separate collisions and our thoughts are with the families and friends affected by these incidents.

"I would however like to take this opportunity to urge all drivers to take extra care when travelling and would encourage everyone to allow plenty of time for their journeys and drive to the conditions."