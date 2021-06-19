Praise for woman's campaign to help searchers

Published: 8:19 AM June 19, 2021

The chairman of a voluntary group that helps find and rescue missing people has thanked a woman who started a fundraiser for them.

Melanie Share, of Beetley, has raised more than £1,000 so far for the Norfolk and Suffolk Lowland Rescue groups since launching the campaign on Wednesday.

Miss Share, 33, wanted to help the charities in thanks for the role they played in the search for Margaret Smith, an 87-year-old who went missing from her Swanton Morley nursing home on Monday and was sadly found dead two days later.

Daniel Vanstone, chairman of the Norfolk group, said the support was appreciated, as the funds they needed to pay for vehicle insurance and running costs, PPE and other essentials had been harder to come by since Covid.

He said: "The usual tin shakes in supermarkets, round table presentations, all of those events have been stopped over the past 18 months, so it's really valuable when members of the public support us like this."

The fundraiser can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/margaretsmith