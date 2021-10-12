News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:53 PM October 12, 2021   
Norfolk fire service have revealed new photos showing the aftermath of a blaze which destroyed a bungalow in Narborough.

Norfolk fire service have revealed new photos showing the aftermath of a blaze which destroyed a bungalow in Narborough.

Norfolk fire service has revealed new photos showing the aftermath of a blaze which destroyed a bungalow. 

This comes as part of a fresh warning for families to check their smoke detectors. 

In a tweet on Tuesday September 12, Norfolk fire service wrote: “House fires don't always start in the house. Recently we attended a serious incident where a fire outside spread into a home.  

“Would your smoke detector raise the alarm for you? Checking it weekly will help to keep you and your family safe.” 

The incident pictured was a fire which started in a garden and then spread to the roof of a bungalow in Meadow Close Narborough, on the morning of Thursday July 29.  

A total of 10 crews were called to the scene from Swaffham, Kings Lynn North, Kings Lynn South, Massingham, Dereham, Downham Market, Methwold, Watton and Earlham along with the aerial ladder platform. 

Norfolk fire service have revealed new photos showing the aftermath of a blaze which destroyed a bungalow in Narborough

Norfolk fire service have revealed new photos showing the aftermath of a blaze which destroyed a bungalow in Narborough. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

An eyewitness told this paper said: "There was a fire in the gardens and it spread up and on to her roof. She's got nothing left. The whole roof is gone – there's none of it left whatsoever.” 

Dean Lacey, station manager at King’s Lynn, said three connected bungalows were also affected by the fire. 

Talking to this paper at the time, he said: "Two people were extricated by fire service. We’re currently dampening down at the moment but we’re in the closing phases. 

"One bungalow has been severely damaged. It’s really unfortunate but crews reacted really fast and stopped something potentially dangerous from happening. 

"We utilised appliances all over the county and worked really hard to get a quick stop and stop it spreading to other properties." 

