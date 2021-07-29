Breaking
Five fire crews tackling house blaze near A47
- Credit: Sophie-Leigh Adams
Fire crews are fighting a house blaze close to the A47.
A 999 call came in at 10.16am on Thursday reporting the fire at a home in Meadow Close, Narborough.
Appliances from King's Lynn, Downham Market, Methwold, Dereham and Swaffham were called, along with a drone unit.
They arrived on the scene at 10.30am and have been fighting the blaze since.
Traffic sensors in the area show traffic is slow in both directions on the A47.
You may also want to watch:
More to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 3 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
- 4 Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m
- 5 Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000
- 6 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 7 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 8 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
- 9 Norfolk hit by thunderstorms and heavy hail
- 10 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain