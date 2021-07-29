News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five fire crews tackling house blaze near A47

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:00 PM July 29, 2021   
The scene of a bungalow fire in Narborough.

Fire crews are fighting a house blaze close to the A47.

A 999 call came in at 10.16am on Thursday reporting the fire at a home in Meadow Close, Narborough.

The scene of a bungalow fire in Narborough.

Appliances from King's Lynn, Downham Market, Methwold, Dereham and Swaffham were called, along with a drone unit.

They arrived on the scene at 10.30am and have been fighting the blaze since.

The scene of a bungalow fire in Narborough.

Traffic sensors in the area show traffic is slow in both directions on the A47.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

