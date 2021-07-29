Five fire crews tackling house blaze near A47

Breaking

Published: 12:00 PM July 29, 2021

Fire crews are fighting a house blaze close to the A47.

A 999 call came in at 10.16am on Thursday reporting the fire at a home in Meadow Close, Narborough.

Appliances from King's Lynn, Downham Market, Methwold, Dereham and Swaffham were called, along with a drone unit.

They arrived on the scene at 10.30am and have been fighting the blaze since.

Traffic sensors in the area show traffic is slow in both directions on the A47.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

