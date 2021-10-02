Video
Flying Scotsman thrills crowds on first Norfolk outing
- Credit: Danielle Booden
The first passengers to ride Flying Scotsman during its two-week Norfolk visit have given the legendary locomotive their stamp of approval.
The 1928-built engine which once set land speed records took a more leisurely pace on the Mid Norfolk Railway's route from Dereham to Brick Kiln Junction.
After the train steamed back into town to conclude its first Saturday morning service, scores of passengers flocked to the end of the platform, eager for photos in front of the famous green loco.
Among them was Gordon Soilleux, from Dereham, was there with his wife, Karen. Mr Soilleux said: "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. We got soot on the table when we had the window open, you don’t got that on a modern train."
Christopher Norris, 10, from Martham, was there with his mum Jenny, seven-year-old sister Louise and their family.
Christopher, who wants to one day be a train driver, said: "I’m so happy I got to be on it. I have lots of favourite engines and this is one of them."
Albert Harris, 78, from Dereham, said: "I can remember steam trains in regular service. This station was very busy then, you could go to King’s Lynn, through Fakenham and onto Wells. This brought back memories."
Lois and Garry Prismall, from Buxton, and their friends dressed in period costume for the outing.
Mrs Prismall said: "We do a lot of 1940s re-enactments anyway, so we decided if we're going to go on the Flying Scotsman we might as well dress up. We really enjoyed it, especially the tea and cake."
Railway spokesman Peter Singlehurst said he was thrilled with how the loco's visit was going so far.
"It's been brilliant," he said. "This is the culmination of several years' work."
Mr Singlehurst the only concern was for people's safety, as some people got so enthusiastic about the locomotive they put themselves in danger trying to get a good photo.
Flying Scotsman will be in Norfolk until October 16, and as well as rail journeys there will be several static display days where visitors can take a guided tour.