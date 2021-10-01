PICTURES: First look at Flying Scotsman following arrival in Norfolk

Video

Published: 3:58 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM October 1, 2021

Flying Scotsman pictured following its arrival at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It is regarded across the globe as the most famous steam locomotive in existence.

And now Flying Scotsman has graced Norfolk's tracks with its legendary presence, delighting the county's rail enthusiasts and spotters.

For the next three weekends, the historic engine will ferry passengers along the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) between Dereham and Brick Kiln Junction, just north of Kimberley Park station.

In fact, it is the Scotsman's first ever visit to an East Anglian heritage railway, making its stint in Nelson's County extra special.

George Saville, general manager of the MNR, said he was over the moon to host a true giant of the rail world.

George Saville, general manager of the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It's hugely significant to have such an icon of railway heritage come and visit Norfolk and, in particular, for it to come to the Mid Norfolk Railway," he said.

"We had planned for Flying Scotsman to come last year, but obviously other events in the country took priority. We were lucky, though, that the National Railway Museum allowed it to come this year instead.

"Interest has been huge. It rarely visits any heritage railways, so this is an amazing opportunity."

Inside the cab of Flying Scotsman, which is visiting the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman, or LNER Class A3 4472 in full, was built in 1923 and used at the front of express long-distance trains along the coast.

In November 1934, it became the first steam locomotive in the world to be recorded reaching 100mph.

Despite being retired from regular service three decades and more than two million miles later, the Scotsman has gone on to enjoy a fruitful second career as a touring loco.

Flying Scotsman being prepared for service at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

James Francis-Beck, a driver with MNR, will be one of those keeping the renowned engine moving over the coming days.

He said it was "absolutely" a dream come true to drive the Scotsman.

"We've got two drivers a day and I'll be doing the afternoon shift this weekend," he said.

Mid Norfolk Railway driver James Francis-Beck pictured in front of Flying Scotsman at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It's a prestigious engine, the crowds are going to be out and it's going to be fantastic. It's a pleasure to have it here.

"Technologically it's a very interesting engine with a huge history behind it. It's great to see it in real life."

How can I see Flying Scotsman?

Flying Scotsman is being run in service over the weekend until Saturday, October 16, but tickets are already sold out.

Flying Scotsman being prepared for service at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

You can, however, visit Dereham railway station on the next two Wednesdays (October 6 and 13) for static displays.

This will provide visitors with an opportunity to get up close and personal with the locomotive and take pictures.

Tickets, priced at £8 per hour, can be booked in advance by visiting tickets.mnrflyingscotsman.co.uk, but will also be available on the day.

In the meantime, there will be no public access to Dereham station.

Mid Norfolk Railway driver James Francis-Beck in the Flying Scotsman cab - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Rail enthusiasts have been warned of the "significant danger" of trespassing, amid fears they will want to get a closer look at the Scotsman.

Mid Norfolk Railway has employed additional security staff to supplement the extensive CCTV already installed at its stations and yards.

Trespassing on railway land, including on heritage lines, is a criminal offence.

Flying Scotsman pictured following its arrival at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman