Flowers left at scene of fatal collision on the A10 at Southery

Flowers at the scene of the collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the A10 at Southery, near Downham Market - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tributes have been left at the scene of a crash which left a 33-year-old biker with fatal injuries, as a local councillor said he would be asking if anything could be done to make the junction safer.

Matthew Day died after his Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Honda Accord car at the junction of the A10 and the B1160 Lynn Road at Southery, near Downham Market, on Friday afternoon.

Accord driver Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove, Downham Market was subsequently remanded in custody and charged with causing death by careless driving.

The crash happened at the junction of the B1106 Lynn Road and the main A10 - Credit: Chris Bishop

The road was closed for several hours while police crash investigators examined the scene and both vehicles involved in the incident.

Their findings will not be made public before Ms Hayes appears before a court. After initially appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, no plea was entered and proceedings were adjourned until Wednesday, August 30.

The crash happened on a straight stretch of road which runs through farmland around a mile north of Southery village centre, where the speed limit is 60mph.

Martin Storey, who represents Southery for both the borough of West Norfolk and Norfolk County Council, said: "The issue is obviously there's an entrance into a large farm complex opposite, there's two-way traffic on the A10 and there's the entrance into Southery, so it's somewhere you have to be very careful.

The junction of the A10 and B1160 at Southery - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I will be raising it with highways, it has to be looked at to see if anything can be done differently there."

Bunches of flowers have been left at the crash scene, where debris remains scattered across the roadside verge.

A note attached to one read simply: "With our deepest sympathy."

The crash was the third fatality involving a motorcyclist in less than a fortnight on Norfolk's roads.

It comes after the deaths of two other riders - Braden-Lee Payne in Fakenham and another man in his 20 in North Elmham - on August 18 and 21 respectively.

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash on the A10 at Southery - Credit: Chris Bishop

The crash is also the second in which a motorcyclist has died on the A10 between King's Lynn and Ely in less than a year.

In December, 2021, a rider died at Tottenhill, after he was involved in a collision with a Land Rover.



