23-year-old charged with causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:42 AM August 29, 2022
Updated: 11:30 AM August 29, 2022
A 23-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in Southery - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving in connection with a fatal crash in west Norfolk.

Police officers were called to the B1160 Lynn Road in Southery, near Downham Market, at the junction with Ferry Bank at around 4.05pm on Friday, August 26.

There had been a crash involving a red Yamaha motorbike and a red Honda accord car.

The rider of the motorbike was 33-year-old Matthew Day, who sadly died later that day as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Honda was arrested and was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Mikayla Hayes, aged 23, of Snowdrop Grove, Downham Market has subsequently been charged with death by careless driving.

She has been remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (August 29). 

Mr Day is the third motorcyclist that has died on Norfolk's roads in less than a fortnight, with Braden-Lee Payne, 26, fallay injured in Fakenham on August 18 and a man in his 20s on August 21 in North Elmham. 

