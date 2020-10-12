Search

Flowers left at scene of crash which killed man in his 30s

PUBLISHED: 13:38 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 12 October 2020

A floral tribute has been left at the scene of a fatal crash in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Archant

A floral tribute has been left at the scene of a collision which killed a man in his 30s.

A floral tribute has been left at the scene of a fatal crash on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 2am on Sunday, October 11, after reports a blue Vauxhall Meriva had left the road and crashed into a tree in Shropham.

The car had been travelling on Hargham road towards the centre of the village.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the driver of the Vauxhall - a man aged in his 30s - died at the scene.

No-one else was injured as a result of the collision and the road, having been shut for several hours, eventually reopened at around 8am.

A man in his 30s died in a collision Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

On Monday morning, yellow and white flowers paying tribute to the victim had been left attached to a tree where the crash took place, near the premises of Stuart Group Ltd.

Police are urging those who witnessed the crash or have relevant dash cam footage to contact PC Nic Metcalf at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Email nicholas.metcalf@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 29 of October 11, 2020.

