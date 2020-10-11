Motorist killed after car crashes into tree in Breckland area of county

Shropham Archant

A motorist has been killed after a car crashed into a tree in the Breckland area of Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called shortly after 2am on Sunday, October 11 after reports a blue Vauxhall Meriva car, which was travelling along Hargham Road in Shropham, left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Vauxhall Meriva, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

No-one else was injured in the collision.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene and it reopened shortly after 8am on October 11.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and would like anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact PC Nic Metcalf at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing nicholas.metcalf@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 quoting incident number 29 of October 11 2020.