Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Flood warnings are in place in parts of Norfolk due to high tides and stormy weather conditions.

With heavy rain and high winds, Storm Arwen could cause possible flooding around Norfolk’s rivers.

On the Government’s official flood warning website, it states that high tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth is currently restricting the normal drainage of the Broads river system out to sea.

A warning is in place on the Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

A spokesman said: “Some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is possible through this afternoon and evening, Saturday November 27.

“Water levels are likely to remain higher than usual for the next few days. This is due to weather conditions associated with Storm Arwen.

“We expect to see high water levels around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning. Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

High water levels are also expected at Beccles Quay, Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.

More for information visit the flood warning website here, https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.