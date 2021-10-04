No Facebook to share stories - five EDP highlights not to be missed today
- Credit: PA
With Facebook down, the news may be slightly less easily accessible than normal. The social media site has been out of action for more than four hours.
Here are five of the EDP's top stories today to keep you up to date.
1. School children Covid rates soar to record high with one in 20 affected
One in 20 young people at secondary pupils had coronavirus last week, according to estimates.
It is the second week in a row that Covid rates among Norfolk school children hit a record high.
2. Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
The new landlord of a troubled pub has pledged to return it to its place at the heart of the community.
You may also want to watch:
Aaron Bowers says he is committed to creating a vibe at The New Tramways where locals feel it is "their" pub.
3. Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'
Plans for homes in a flood-hit area will go ahead, despite questions over how the application was approved and work being started without permission.
A bid for eight houses on land east of Mill Road in Shipdham were first submitted to Breckland District Council in 2011.
4. Period home tops list of most expensive homes sold in Norfolk this August
A 16th century house that would not be out of place in Downton Abbey tops the list of most expensive homes sold in August.
The Grade II listed Cropton Hall sold for a whopping £1,392,549 — nearly £75,000 more than the original asking price.
5. Chef turned baker opens first artisan shop in Great Yarmouth
A chef from Hemsby with a passion for locally sourced and vegan food has turned to artisan baking and opened his first store.
SJG Artisan Bakery opened its doors on Mill Road, Cobholm on September 12.