Period home tops list of most expensive homes sold in Norfolk this August

Published: 4:43 PM October 4, 2021

Cropton Hall is the most expensive property sold in Norfolk this August - Credit: Strutt and Parker

A 16th century house that would not be out of place in Downton Abbey tops the list of most expensive homes sold in August.

The Grade II listed Cropton Hall sold for a whopping £1,392,549 — nearly £75,000 more than the original asking price.

The building is thought to have originally been built in 1598, and was used as a hunting lodge within the Elizabethan Heydon estate.

The property has period features, such as this impressive fireplace in the grand entrance hall. - Credit: Strutt and Parker

It later had 18th century early-Georgian additions and more recently has been renovated into a luxurious modern family home.

Period features abound at Cropton Hall, such as the large fireplace in the grand entrance hall.

You may also want to watch:

The property has five double bedrooms, three of which have an en-suite. It has four bathrooms in total and four living areas.

The property was modernised by the previous owners, who were only the second to have owned the home - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The property has only ever had three owners. The Hall's second owners bought it seven years ago, and have been responsible for much of the modernisation of the home.

Cropton Hall was built in the 16th century - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Cropton Hall includes one acre of land and has gardens on both sides of the property.

It's located in the picturesque village of Heydon, which sits in between Holt to the north and Reepham to the south.

The month of August saw some high sales in the county.

The second most expensive property sold was in Church Avenue off Mile End Road, Norwich. Selling for £1,200,000, this four-bedroom property is in a fantastic location in the city and its spacious rooms make it a luxurious family home.

Other properties in the top 10 include Rosemary Cottage in Aylmerton, which sold for £850,000. This five-bedroom home is not far from Felbrigg Hall near Cromer, making it a great location for the north Norfolk coast. On the outskirts of Norwich in Postwick, a home in Cullings Hill sold for a lofty sum of £760,000.

The cheapest property sold in August in Norfolk was in Waveney Valley park, Great Yarmouth. This seaside mobile home with the Norfolk Broads on the doorstep fetched £56,000.

This is the top 10 list:

1. Cropton Hall, Heydon - £1,392,549

2. 3 Church Avenue - £1,200,000

3. Rosemary Cottage, Aylmerton - £850,000

4. 1 Cullings Hill, Postwick - £760,000

5. 1 Duvernay Croft, Ickburgh - £675,000

6. 1 Field Lane, Fakenham - £650,000

7. 39 The Ridings, Poringland - £590,000

8. Woodside, Holly Close, Holt - £550,000

9. Millers Oak, Mill Road, Burgh St Peter - £540,000

10. 22 Kingston Square, Norwich - £540,000