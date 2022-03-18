Five film crews spotted filming in Norfolk in 2022 so far

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott was spotted filming in Norwich earlier this year. - Credit: PA

From Stardust to Yesterday, Norfolk has been a popular choice for filmmakers over the years.

And despite being just three months into 2022, several film crews have already been spotted in Norfolk.

Here's some film crew sightings across the county that you might have missed.

Bimini Bon Boulash performed in Great Yarmouth as part of a new BBC One documentary. - Credit: PA

1. Bimini Bon Boulash TV documentary

Drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash performed in Great Yarmouth as part of a new BBC One documentary in January.

The star, who is renowned for finishing as a runner-up in RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2021 performed at The Empire on January 14.

The episode looked into Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, life and discovery of drag.

2. Best of British by the Sea

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent enjoyed Norwich's food scene on Monday, February 28, as part of filming for a new series.

The series was later revealed to be Best of British by the Sea which takes the chef and restaurant critic Grace Dent, across the UK to explore the best seaside dishes and holiday destinations on offer.

Filming for the programme took place in both Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Owner of Shabbytatt Lee Lawrence with Antiques Road Trip presenter Raj Bisram. - Credit: Lee Lawrence

3. Antiques Road Trip

BBC One programme Antiques Road Trip paid a visit to Shabbytatt, located in Plowright Place in Swaffham, on Wednesday, March 9, as part of an upcoming episode.

Owner of Shabbytatt, Lee Lawrence, met with presenter Raj Bisram and the pair spent two hours chatting about a range of different antiques.

4. Homes under the Hammer

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Jacqui Joseph announced on Instagram on Wednesday, March 16, that they had finished filming in Great Yarmouth.

Ms Joseph posted a series of photos on the social media app that were taken in the seaside town, alongside crew members.

It is not currently known when the programme will be aired.

The 91-year-old Great Yarmouth boat, Lydia Eva, has been taking centre stage in the new Willy Wonka film - currently being shot in Lyme Regis. - Credit: Graham Hunt/BNPS

5. Wonka

Filming of the new Willy Wonka film took place aboard Great Yarmouth's 91-year-old fishing boat Lydia Eva on Friday, March 18.

A visual effects team from Warner Bros visited the town and filmed the vessel's engines being tested as part of the new prequel film.

The boat, which is usually moored at Great Yarmouth's South Quay, had been towed by tug to the south coast at the movie makers' expense.

In the film, which is set to star Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Matt Lucas, Lydia Eva features as the passenger steamer which brings young Willy to England.

Wonka is expected to be released in December 2023.



