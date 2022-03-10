BBC One show spotted filming in Norfolk town

Antiques Road Trip paid a visit to Shabbytatt in Swaffham as part of an upcoming episode. - Credit: Lee Lawrence

A BBC One programme has paid a special visit to an antique shop in a Norfolk town.

Antiques Road Trip visited Shabbytatt, located in Plowright Place in Swaffham, on Wednesday, March 9, as part of an upcoming episode.

Owner of Shabbytatt, Lee Lawrence, met with presenter Raj Bisram and the pair spent two hours chatting about a range of different antiques.

Mr Lawrence said it was nice to be involved in the programme and give people a "snapshot of his business and the town".

Owner of Shabbytatt Lee Lawrence with Antiques Road Trip presenter Raj Bisram. - Credit: Lee Lawrence

"The producer rang me last week and we jumped at the chance," he said. "It gives people a good insight to what is inside antique shops."

Antiques Road Trip sees two experts compete against each other with a budget of £200 to buy antiques and collectibles which are then sold at auction.

After each auction, the amount in each expert's kitty is deducted and used as the budget for the next leg.

The winner is the expert that makes the highest amount of money over five legs.