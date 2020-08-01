Search

Two men rescued from rip tide by lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 19:29 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:29 01 August 2020

The Sea Palling independent lifeboat during a rescue on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Sea Palling Lifeboat

Sea Palling Lifeboat

A fisherman who was struggling to swim was rescued by lifeboat volunteers.

The rescue took place on one of the reefs off Sea Palling around 4.30pm on Saturday, August 1.

Crews from the Sea Palling independent lifeboat were alerted after by Humber Coastguard with a report of boat which had broken down.

The lifeboat helped the boat reach the beach safely.

While at sea a fisherman was found cut off by an incoming tide on a reef.

He was adamant he did not need help by the lifeboat, which pulled a different casualty from the rip tide in another bay.

No medical assistance was needed.

In the meantime the fisherman struggled with his swim and was recovered by the lifeboat.

He did not need any medical help.

Both men were dropped off on the beach with safety advice.

