Two adults and two children rescued after being cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 08:18 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 24 July 2020

A futher four people were rescued from Scolt Head Island at Brancaster. Pictures: National Trust

Archant

Four people, including two children, had to be rescued after they were cut off by the tide off the Norfolk coast.

The rescue was one of three shouts attended by Hunstanton RNLI on Thursday.

The first call out came in at 4pm when the crew was tasked to assist in the search for two missing children at Brancaster. As the boat approached Holme they were stood down as children had been found safe and well, and returned to station.

Two hours later the crew was launched again to Brancaster after reports of people cut off by the tide.  The crew arrived at Scolt Head Island shortly after 6.05pm and found two adults and two children had been stranded and brought them back to the beach.

As the crew were about to leave they received a report rescue two horse riders had been cut off by the tide at the Burnham Overy end of the island.

At the start of July, the RNLI issued a warning to visitors of the dangers of getting cut off by the tide.

The number of incidents of people getting stranded in Scolt Head Island at Brancaster in north Norfolk has increased since lockdown restrictions were eased.

As part of its respect the water campaign, visitors are advised to check the weather and tide times, read signs, be aware of local hazards and call 999 if they see or are in danger. Members of the public can also call 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

In June, the coastguard was called out to rescue 14 people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island and they were called out 30 times to the area in just two days the previous month.

Speaking at the time, Tony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk, said: “We put out that safety message every day. “There are enough signs out there and we have done a lot of work with the National Trust to make that place [Scolt Head Island] as safe as possible.

“But people still tend to get themselves into danger there. We will have coastguard patrols out there this weekend to protect people visiting the site.

“We are a service there to help people who find themselves in danger. People are human beings and inquisitive by nature and they will still walk out there regardless of the warnings, but hopefully nobody will come into danger.”

