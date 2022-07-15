News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:20 PM July 15, 2022
Updated: 7:21 PM July 15, 2022
Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Firefighters are at the scene of a large blaze after a 600-tonne straw stack caught fire in a Norfolk village.

Multiple crews were called to the incident in New Road, Tacolneston, just before 5pm on Friday (July 15) following reports of a blaze.

Smoke seen billowing from the blaze in Tacolneston

Fire engines from Wymondham, Attleborough and Long Stratton were called to tackle the fire, while a water carrier from Hethersett, along with a technical rescue vehicle from Diss are also in attendance.

The fire began just before 5pm on Friday

Crews were called to tackle a blaze in Tacolneston

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was expected that crews would be there for "some time" while the fire is extinguished.

He said: "We are trying to protect the other stacks from igniting at this stage."

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to more than 50 blazes in Norfolk over a two-day period amid a heatwave that has brought rising temperatures to the region.

